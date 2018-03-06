BUSINESS

Target announces it's upping employee starting pay again

Target announced it is increasing its starting wages to $12 an hour, the second time in less than a year the retailer has done so. (KABC)

Target announced it is raising its minimum starting pay.

The company said all workers will receive $12 an hour starting this spring. It's the second time in less than a year the retailer has increased its wages.

After raising starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, the company's CEO, Brian Cornell, said the number of applicants rose by 60 percent.

Cornell also said Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020.
