Target announced it is raising its minimum starting pay.
The company said all workers will receive $12 an hour starting this spring. It's the second time in less than a year the retailer has increased its wages.
After raising starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, the company's CEO, Brian Cornell, said the number of applicants rose by 60 percent.
Cornell also said Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020.
