Target opens small-format Burbank location, with groceries and more

A new Target Express has opened for business at 1033 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank.
It's the second Target location in town, but unlike the larger store on 1800 W. Empire Ave., the new outpost offers a more curated inventory of products. At the small-format shop, customers can find apparel, beauty supplies, fresh produce, alcoholic beverages, a CVS pharmacy and more.
The new Target has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Robbie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 9, said, "Calling all Burbankers! Run, don't walk, to check out the new mini-Target on Hollywood Way. You may end up saying goodbye to the big Target across town."
And La Sandra J. said, "It's a beautiful store. It is nowhere near the regular size Target, but it still has absolutely everything one would be looking for. The manager Jon was extremely warm and friendly."
Head on over to check it out: Target is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
