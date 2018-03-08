Target recalling children's jeans for cuts hazard

Check your child's closet. There's a recall you may want to know about.Target is recalling its "Cat and Jack Girls Star Studded Skinny Jeans."The Consumer Product Safety Commission says metal stars on the legs can come loose, causing lacerations to wearers.So far, the stars have cut at least five children.Target sold the jeans between September and November of last year.If you have a pair -- return them to Target for a full refund.