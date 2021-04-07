Business

Target to spend more than $2 billion on Black-owned businesses

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
EMBED <>More Videos

Target to spend more than $2B on Black-owned businesses

NEW YORK -- Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity.

That's a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, according to Target, though it declined be more specific Wednesday.

The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction.

It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains.

The Forward Founders program builds off Target's accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.



MORE | Target gives $200M worth of bonuses to employees
EMBED More News Videos

In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus.



MORE | Everyday words and phrases that have racist connotations
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrace relationssocietyshoppingfinancetarget
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods was driving nearly twice the speed limit before crash
Passenger describes wild chase that ended in crash in Pomona
LAPD bodycam video shows alleged racial profiling incident
White House weighs in on requiring COVID-19 'vaccine passports'
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
2 arrested in assault on Asian couple at Ontario Mills mall
LA man accused in $250M Ponzi scheme involving film rights
Show More
Los Angeles VA expands vaccine eligibility to all veterans, caregivers
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Ohio student died from alcohol poisoning after hazing, coroner says
Ford brings back Mach 1 name on special high-performance Mustang
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
More TOP STORIES News