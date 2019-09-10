Target increases hiring by 4 percent to more than 130,000 for holidays

NEW YORK -- Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4 percent from last year.The retailer is increasing by two-fold the number hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.Retailers will likely have a tough time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, and people can be pickier about where they work.That has made hiring even more expensive for Target Corp. In addition to competing with other companies for workers, Target is trying to improve the experience of shopping in its stores, partly through better-paid workers.All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.The Minneapolis company said it will hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores on Oct. 11 to 13, and again from Nov. 2 to 3.UPS said it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, about the same amount as last year.