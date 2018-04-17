BUSINESS

Tax Day freebies and deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Today is the deadline to file your taxes, or file for an extension. To make the process a little less stressful there are some deals available, including a free massage. (KGO-TV)

Tuesday is the deadline to file your taxes or file for an extension. To make the process a little less stressful, here are some freebies and deals!



  • Boston Market is offering a $10.40 Tax Day meal special. It includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last.


  • Chili's has a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day at participating locations, no coupon is required.


  • Applebee's is selling a $1 margarita for Tax Day and through the end of the month.


  • BJ's Restaurants are offering a $3 Pizookie on Tax Day -- normally the starting cost is $6.95. On Wednesday, April 18, BJ's will offer a free Pizookie with a food purchase of $9.95.


  • P.F. Chang's customers will get 15 percent off takeout orders on Tax Day with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

  • McDonald's is offering special Tax Day deals at participating restaurants in select locations.


  • Hooters customers 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.


  • Office Depot is offering to shred five pounds of documents at no cost.


  • Postmates is offering 100% off your delivery free before midnight with code "REFUNDTIME."


  • Staples customers can get free shredding services up to one pound through April 21. A coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.


Click here for more stories on taxes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstaxesIRSu.s. & worldfree stufffoodpersonal finance
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News