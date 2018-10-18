Several groups are calling for a boycott of the Terranea resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. They claim a number of employees have complained of sexual harassment and they've been ignored.Sandra Pezqueda and Jasmin Sanchez say when they worked at Terranea they were victims of sexual harassment. Sanchez says in her case it was committed by a security supervisor."He then cornered me in a room and began brushing me from my legs to my breasts. As you can imagine it's a very terrifying experience for anybody to go through," said Sanchez.The women say when they complained they were ignored. Sanchez has now filed a lawsuit.They want consumers and other companies to cut ties with the resort.Maria Elena Durazo from the hotel workers union Unite Here says "Harassment is a huge challenge in the hospitality industry. Many women report issues of sexual harassment working at hotels. Hotel housekeepers have to enter bedrooms as part of their routine work."Terranea says it won't comment on pending litigation and issued a statement which says in part: "Terranea vehemently denies the allegations being leveled against it by former employees and one current employee that have recently been reported. Terranea has a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment of any kind. "