BUSINESS

The 3 best bridal spots in Anaheim

Photo: Friar Tux Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping around for the big day?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to for all things bridal.

1. Mariposa Boutique



PHOTO: Bethzaida G./YELP

Topping the list is the Mariposa Boutique. Located at 316 N. Anaheim Blvd. in the Colony, the bridal shop is the highest rated spot for bridal goods in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bridal Outlet by Joanne Lynn



PHOTO: Bridal Outlet by Joanne Lynn/YELP

Next up is Anaheim Hills's Bridal Outlet by JoAnne Lynn, situated at 6509 E. Serrano Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the bridal boutique has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Friar Tux Shop



PHOTO: FRIAR TUX SHOP/YELP

Last but not least, the Platinum Triangle's Friar Tux Shop, located at 1711 S. Claudina Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tuxedo spot, which offers men's suits and formal wear, four stars out of 57 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineAnaheim
BUSINESS
Soboba Casino Resort opens in San Jacinto
In bloom: Anaheim's top 5 florists, ranked
Payless to close all 2,100 stores, have liquidation sales
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
More Business
Top Stories
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Freeway near Long Beach
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Schools closed at several Inland Empire school districts as snow levels drop
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Family thankful for arrest made in Inglewood cold case
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Show More
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Local clinic brings in tooth fairies to help kids learn cavity-fighting habits
Megastorm could bring flooding danger around Whittier Narrows Dam
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
More News