The 3 best bridal spots in Anaheim

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to for all things bridal.
1. Mariposa Boutique
PHOTO: Bethzaida G./YELP
Topping the list is the Mariposa Boutique. Located at 316 N. Anaheim Blvd. in the Colony, the bridal shop is the highest rated spot for bridal goods in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bridal Outlet by Joanne Lynn
PHOTO: Bridal Outlet by Joanne Lynn/YELP
Next up is Anaheim Hills's Bridal Outlet by JoAnne Lynn, situated at 6509 E. Serrano Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the bridal boutique has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Friar Tux Shop
PHOTO: FRIAR TUX SHOP/YELP
Last but not least, the Platinum Triangle's Friar Tux Shop, located at 1711 S. Claudina Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tuxedo spot, which offers men's suits and formal wear, four stars out of 57 reviews.
---
