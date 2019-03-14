The 3 best shops to score antiques in Huntington Beach

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique outlets in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for some vintage shopping.
1. Gramma's Attic Antiques and Treasures
Photo: candace c./Yelp
Topping the list is Gramma's Attic Antiques and Treasures. Located at 16562 Gothard St., Suite C, the spot to score antiques and vintage items is the highest rated antique spot in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
2. Heirlooms and Hardware
Photo: Dez T./Yelp
Next up is Heirlooms and Hardware, situated at 21046 Pacific Coast Highway. With four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store, which offers European and American antiques, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Liberty Coin
Photo: Liberty Coin/Yelp
Liberty Coin, located at 10122 Adams Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned hobby and antique shop, which offers collectible coins and more, 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
