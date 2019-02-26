BUSINESS

The 4 best bridal spots in Huntington Beach

Photo: Layah's Bridal Boutique/Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for bridal needs?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for all things bridal.

1. Lucy's Tailoring



Photo: Jamie F./Yelp

Topping the list is Lucy's Tailoring. Located at 7061 Yorktown Ave., Unit 102, the family-owned alteration spot is the highest rated bridal service in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.

2. Layah's Bridal Boutique



Photo: Layah's Bridal Boutique/Yelp

Next up is Layah's Bridal Boutique, situated at 7561 Center Ave., Suite 18. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the full-service bridal salon has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Friar Tux Shop



Photo: Friar Tux Shop/Yelp

Friar Tux Shop, located at 7458 Edinger Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tuxedo spot, which offers men's clothing and formal wear, four stars out of 76 reviews.

4. Sax Gown Preservation



Photo: Christine C./Yelp

Sax Gown Preservation, a gown cleaning and preservation spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7168 Edinger Ave. to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
