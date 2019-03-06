The Action Network's $17 million financing tops recent funding news in Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based sports and content company The Action Network has secured $17 million in Series B funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced on Feb. 21.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "The Action Network is a premium sports content and analytics platform geared toward anyone who speculates on sports."
The one-year-old startup also raised a seed round in 2016.
The round brings total funding raised by Los Angeles companies in data and analytics over the past month to $18 million. The local data and analytics industry has produced 45 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $220 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, content creators JibJab Bros Studios announced a private equity funding round on February 18, financed by St. Cloud Capital.
According to Crunchbase, "JibJab creates content and tools that help people be funny in their digital lives. From its flagship JibJab Ecards, Music Videos, and GIFs, to its new JibJab Camera app, the company has been pioneering new forms of digital fun since its founding by two brothers in a Brooklyn garage in 1999. Now based in Los Angeles, California, the studio is home to world-class artists, technologists and business people working hard in pursuit of their mission to make 'billions of people happy.'"
Founded in 1999, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a $7.5 million Series C round in 2009.
Meanwhile, food and beverage company Beanfields raised Series B funding, announced on February 28. The round's investors were led by PowerPlant Ventures.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "They're dedicated to making delicious all-natural snacks that are a wholesome and satisfying alternative to snacks made from corn, potato and wheat. Their mission is to make the world a healthier place to crunch. They believe beans are good for their families, good for farmers, and good for their planet!"
Beanfields last raised $2.5 million in funding in 2018.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
The Action Network's $17 million financing tops recent funding news in Los Angeles
TOP STORIES
Show More