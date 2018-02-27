'The Million Roses' brings flowers, gifts & more to Boyle Heights

In need of some flowers and gifts? A new business has you covered. Located at 2301 E. 7th St. in Boyle Heights, the new addition is called The Million Roses.
This new spot--which has had an online presence in Europe and the United States for some time--specializes in rose bouquets that last up to a year, the business claims on its website.
The flowers are preserved through a method different from more common drying techniques. According to the Million Roses, they "undergo a rehydration process by being placed in a mixture made from glycerine and other plant elements." Ultimately, the liquid "rises through the trunk until it completely substitutes the sap."
There's a wide variety of roses and gifts on offer like the "Classic Collection," which offers flowers in your choice of colors like red and gold, white apricot, purple and even black.
Other options include the "Glamour Collection" in a pink suede box with rose gold, violet, white and pink flowers. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)
The Million Roses has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Gabor Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "I was a regular customer online and visited this location today. Wow! This showroom is outstanding. Thank you, guys, for everything!"
Yelper Troy R. added: "Flowers look amazing, no doubt about that. They last a long time. Management really does care about their clients."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself! The Million Roses is open Wednesday-Friday from 8am-6pm, and Saturday from 8:30am-4pm. (It's closed on Sunday-Tuesday.)
