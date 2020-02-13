Business

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has several charges partially dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are new developments in the court case involving Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.

A judge is dismissing several criminal charges against the former Stanford dropout, saying the government needs to narrow its fraud case against her.

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Holmes is accused of falsely claiming Theranos technology could run dozens of blood tests with a single drop of blood.

She will face trial in federal court this August with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josestartuphealthstanford universitycourtblood testcourt casecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
Los Alamitos HS evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found
Show More
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Crepes Gone Wild in East LA is literally making wild crepes with a Mexican twist
Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
More TOP STORIES News