U.S. & WORLD

Meat-free workplaces: WeWork tells employees it will no longer pay for meat to reduce environmental impact

EMBED </>More Videos

WeWork, a company that offers office and coworking spaces around the globe, will no longer pay for meat at company functions or let employees expense meals containing meat. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
You'll no longer be able to find pork chops or chicken wings at events sponsored by WeWork, which committed this week to become a meat-free company in an effort to reduce its environmental impact.

In an email to employees, WeWork co-founder and chief culture officer Miguel McKelvey told employees that the company will no longer serve or pay for poultry, pork or red meat at company-organized events. Additionally, employees will no longer be able to expense meals containing meat, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

McKelvey estimated that the move will help the company save more than 16 billion gallons of water and 15 million animals over the next five years.

"We are energized by this opportunity to leave a better world for future generations and appreciate your partnership as we continue the journey," McKelvey told employees. He indicated that the company would work with employees who have specialized dietary needs for medical or religious purposes.

New York-based WeWork, which employs nearly 6,000 employees, offers co-working space for more than 250,000 freelancers and other professionals in dozens of cities around the globe.

The company joins a growing list of organizations worldwide that have made environmentally conscious policy changes. Starbucks, American Airlines and Bon Appetit are among those who have recently announced restrictions or all-out bans on plastic straws, cutlery and other single-use utensils. Other companies like Apple, Kohl's and the National Hockey League are investing heavily in renewable energy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessenvironmentu.s. & worldhealthconservationfoodanimal rightssocietywater conservation
U.S. & WORLD
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
New custom sandal store Amanu now open in West Hollywood
Marijuana tax revenue below expectations in CA
L.A.’s Biggest Walk Score Winners — And Losers
More Business
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News