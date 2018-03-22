BUSINESS

Toys R Us liquidation sale likely to start Friday, spokesperson says

Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 22, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Toys R Us was scheduled to start their massive liquidation sale Thursday, but that has been delayed.

A company spokesperson said the planned liquidation sale was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The massive sale is likely to start Friday at their stores, according to the spokesperson. The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear and even diapers.

But there won't be discounts on your discount: Coupons will not be honored. If you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20.

Toys R Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May. Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
