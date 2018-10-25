Travel Watch: Fly from Los Angeles to Seattle (and back again)

Home to tech giants, research institutions, and major professional sports teams, Seattle manages to maintain a local feel, offering residents and tourists plenty of street festivals, performing arts, scenic parks, and unique neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles and Seattle, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Seattle, to get you excited about your next excursion.
---
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Seattle are if you leave on November 10 and return from Washington on November 13. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $119.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Los Angeles on January 19 and return from Seattle on January 21, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $140 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Seattle's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Kimpton Alexis Hotel (1007 First Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, there's The Kimpton Alexis Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $175/night.
The Alexis Hotel features original pieces of art in guest rooms and public spaces that showcase the diversity and culture distinctive to the Pacific Northwest. The luxury 121-room Seattle boutique hotel is just steps from Pike Place Market, the Waterfront and Pioneer Square.
The Edgewater Hotel Seattle (2411 Alaskan Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Edgewater Hotel Seattle. With a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $179/night.
Set in the heart of Seattle, this hotel is close to the Odyssey Discovery Center, Pike Place Market and the Space Needle. Additional attractions include the Experience Music Project Museum.
Restaurants
Seattle has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
"I'm making a trip to Seattle solely to get Beecher's mac and cheese," wrote visitor Sophia. "The sandwiches are yummy too."
Piroshky Piroshky (1908 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Piroshky Piroshky.
This bakery was started in October of 1992 by the Kotelnikov family. The word Piroshky originates from the Russian word "pir"which means feast. It is a hand held meal in the form a stuffed pie with a variety of fillings.
"I never go to Pike Place Market without stopping at Piroshky Piroshky first," wrote Carolynn.
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Pike Place Market (85 Pike St., Room 500)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Pike Place Market.
Pike Place Market is arguably one of the most popular destinations in the city of Seattle. The market first opened in 1907 and it's home to the second location of the original Starbucks store.
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's The Space Needle.
The Space Needle, which is the iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, is one of the most famous skylines in the world. You can climb to the top for 360 views of Seattle.
"You can't miss the Space Needle when in Seattle," wrote visitor Juno. "Such an iconic landmark of the city. The area around it is also very charming to walk around."
The Seattle Waterfront (1401 Alaskan Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at The Seattle Waterfront.
If you're looking for a nice green space to picnic, Myrtle Edwards Park has you covered; if you want some family-friendly fun, look no further than the Seattle Aquarium.
"Great place to go for an easy walk and to get views of the mountains," wrote visitor Taylor. "You'll see the Olympics and Rainer along with the islands out in the Puget Sound."