Eyewitness This: Trejo's Tacos adds Beyond Meat options to menu

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Trejo's Tacos chain is expanding their vegan menu with the Beyond Meat taco and burrito.

The Beyond Asada Taco will be the same as the steak taco and will include Beyond Meat, verde slaw, citrus marinade and pepita pesto on a corn tortilla. The Beyond Burrito will be similar to the steak burrito but with no cheese or meat. Trejo's Taco and Trejo's Cantina already offer other vegan items like the cauliflower taco and jackfruit taco and burrito.

