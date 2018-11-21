BUSINESS

Tru by Hilton coming to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. --
Inglewood is getting a new hotel.


The mayor and city council have approved Tru by Hilton. The 120-room hotel will be built on the corner of 111th Street and Prairie Avenue, which is near the future NFL stadium in Inglewood.

In addition to the more than 100 guest rooms, the hotel will have a market, fitness room and rooftop deck.

One-third of the hotel's jobs will go to Inglewood residents.

There are several hotels in the planning stages for Inglewood, including The Hollywood Park Hotel.

Tru by Hilton is expected to be completed in 2020.
