Coronavirus

Owner of Uli Gelateria in Downtown Los Angeles fears coronavirus could end her business

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Locally-owned restaurants are being hit hard by the repercussions of the new coronavirus and social distancing. The ongoing restrictions to control the spread of the virus have stopped in-house dining at restaurants, limiting customers to to-go and delivery orders only.

Uli Nasibova owns Uli Gelateria inside the Spring Arcade building in downtown Los Angeles. Her gelato business has been a favorite of downtown residents and visitors for six years, but she told ABC7, "a situation like this where I am going to have to shut down for two months honestly is really scary."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches from days to weeks, many small business owners and their employees fear their businesses may have to shut down. Nasibova adds, "Small business is where people come together to be a community and we need a community right now."

Uli Gelateria is open for walk-in and delivery business, but right now customers are not there. Nosibova is setting up a GoFundMe account to help her through the crisis. She says, "I do need people to support us or at the end of this period... Small businesses like myself are not going to exist."

Uli Gelateria
541 S Spring Street (inside the Spring Arcade)

Downtown Los Angeles
213.537.0931
Uli Gelateria
