Business

Union accusing Sky Chefs, food providers to airlines, of shorting overtime pay

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A catering-employees union accused one of the food providers to the airlines of shorting their checks when it comes to overtime pay.

A few members of Local 11, the union that represents catering employees at Los Angeles International Airport, rallied outside terminal four to announce that the union has filed a class action lawsuit against Sky Chefs.

Sky Chefs is one of the larger airline food-services providers at LAX. The lawsuit claims employees are not paid their full overtime wages.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday morning. One of the employees said that while the catering company pays the minimum living wage required by the city of Los Angeles, there are overtime pay issues that have been going on for a long time.

"We need a normal salary, we need benefits...the checks are not (correct)...workers with no insurance have to go to work sick....we need help...this has happened for too many years," said Norma Espinosa, airport worker.

According to the union attorney, Sky Chefs has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Union workers do not plan to stop working during the holiday season, but they do plan to hold another rally next Friday.

As of this report, Eyewitness News hadn't heard back from the catering company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyairport newslos angeles international airportunions
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex assault victim's brother chases down suspect in OC
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
OC transit officials consider converting carpool lanes to toll lanes
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
LA County Democrats endorse Gascón over Lacey in DA race
Show More
Police investigating fatal stabbing of 62-year-old man in Tustin
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
More TOP STORIES News