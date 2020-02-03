small business

This Valley girl makes candles that smell like the San Fernando Valley

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Michelle Alvarado and her boyfriend, Michael Watkins, started a side hustle together making candles that smell like their home representing the San Fernando Valley.

Alvarado grew an interest in candles after learning about essential oils and the health benefits at a workshop at her full-time job working in entertainment insurance. She started making the candles and her boyfriend, Watkins, thought that this would be a great side gig, which started Valley Girl Apothecary.

"My boyfriend and I started the candles together and we actually met at CSUN we went to school there, so corny but we decided the first scent should be inspired by CSUN," said Alvarado, "and the campus has an orange grove on it. The first candle we made is a citrus blend of orange groves magnolias."

That first candle is named Number 1 Northridge, and you can find it on her Etsy shop.

Another example of a San Fernando Valley landmark is the candle Number 4 Ventura Boulevard. Since this iconic street connecting multiple towns throughout the Valley is so hectic Alvarado says you need a lot of coffee to get through the day, so the candle smells like fresh brewed coffee.

To find out the next pop up shop Valley Girl Apothecary will be at or to buy their candles online follow them on Instagram @valleygirlapothecary.
