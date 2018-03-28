BUSINESS

Valpak mailing out $100 checks in some of its coupon envelopes

The next Valpak coupon envelope you receive in the mail might have a $100 check tucked inside. (Valpak)

ABC7.com staff
Before you toss out your next batch of junk mail, you might want to give it a closer look.

Valpak, the marketing business that sends bundles of coupons, said it has tucked $100 checks into some of those blue envelopes that come in the mail.

The company said it has been hiding checks since 1988, but this is the first time the checks are being mailed to random homes all across the country, and not just in certain cities.

It also said there are "no strings attached" and the company is just trying to get people to actually open the envelopes and look inside.

Valpak said the checks will be randomly placed in the envelopes and the odds of finding one of those checks is roughly one in 50,000.
