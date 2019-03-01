victoria's secret

Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year

Victoria's Secret plans to close 53 stores by the end of the year after a drop in sales.

The women's lingerie company lost nearly 4 million customers in the past few years to other retailers like Amazon.

Victoria's Secret closed 30 stores last year.

In December, the company's television fashion show had its worst ratings ever.

The company's stock is down 40 percent in the past year.

Victoria's Secret has about 75 stores in the Southern California area, according to its website. It wasn't immediately clear which ones were slated for closing.
