Vintage Soul, a new used, vintage and consignment shop, makes debut in Koreatown

A new used, vintage and consignment spot, offering men's clothing and women's clothing, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3460 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 158 in Koreatown, the new addition is called Vintage Soul.
The nonprofit boutique donates 100 percent of its proceeds to the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, which serves low-income children and families in the neighborhood.
The spot offers one-of-a-kind vintage and designer clothing and accessories. Although the secondhand store is not buying inventory at the moment, it has a trade policy that offers 40 percent of the retail price, which can then be applied as store credit. Can't get to Koreatown in person? Go online to see what's in stock and then have your purchases shipped.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Vintage Soul is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Ellen J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 27, wrote, "By far, this is the best vintage store that's located in Koreatown! The store is well organized and has a variety of styles ranging from vintage to modern. I'm always well greeted by the staff as well. They're very professional and the manager always knows where to direct me within the store for me to find everything I'm looking for!"
Yelper Rachel L. added, "I can't say enough good things about this place. I had a great experience both selling and buying stuff from Vintage Soul. The space is small, but beautiful and well thought out. Clothes are organized by color and type, which is a feast for my OCD eyes. Their inventory is massive and well curated from rare vintage t-shirts and jeans to mid-range contemporary designer brands to Celine, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta. They also carry amazing shoes, bags, sunglasses and jewelry. Everything is in great condition and reasonably priced."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vintage Soul is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
