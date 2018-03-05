Want to live on a private island? This could be your dream job!

Are you searching for a job that can take you worlds beyond the normal 9-to-5?Billionaire Richard Branson said he's looking for a personal, and administrative assistant on Necker Island who can help juggle two busy offices.Branson's company, Virgin, says the right candidate will be able to manage diaries and emails, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard's personal assistant when he or she is on vacation.There are some other duties the assistant must take on, so the company needs someone who is self-motivating.If this sounds like a dream job, you have until March 10th to email Richard and Virgin a two-minute video application. And be ready to pack - if you do apply you'll need to be ready to move to Necker Island!