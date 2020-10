WATCH TODAY: California expected to issue reopening guidelines for theme parks

EMBED >More News Videos Orange County Health officials have reportedly recommended that the state allow Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm to reopen once the county moves into the less restrictive orange tier.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state are expected to be announced Tuesday.Newsom said on Monday during a coronavirus briefing that state Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly will provide the update on theme parks."We're going to break up the theme parks. It's not just one or two brands. It's many different parts that are part of the theme park industry," Newsom said, hinting he might have different rules for different types of theme parks. "But Dr. Ghaly, we'll be updating you tomorrow on those guidelines."The state recently sent a task force to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to review their management of the crisis and safety protocols."I hope one recognizes our stubbornness on a health-first, data-driven decision making process is done with our eyes wide open on what's happening now around the world," Newsom added. "... We have to maintain that vigilance so we can avoid any further increase in transmission."Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and other theme parks in California have been closed since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Anaheim's tourist-based economy has been particularly hard hit due to the closures. A number of small businesses and independent hotels have remained closed waiting for the theme parks to reopen. The Walt Disney Co.'s Parks, Experiences and Products division, which includes Disneyland, recently announced 28,000 layoffs Big Bertha's Pizza in Anaheim has been in business nearly three decades, but the family-run shop, like many other businesses around Disneyland, may be forced to close their doors. Nearly 45% of their business comes from the tourism surrounding Disneyland.With the park shut down, as well as the Convention Center and Honda Center, they have taken a huge hit to their bottom line."It's been absolutely devastating," said Jocelyn Campos. "We've never seen anything hit us this hard since we've opened 25 years ago."Unions representing Disney employees sent Newsom a letter on Monday urging him to allow theme parks to reopen.The unions, representing about 10,000 Disneyland workers, told Newsom in June it was unsafe to open theme parks. But they now say Disney has a testing program and measures in place for personal protective equipment and ventilation."We are confident that with these protocols set in place, Disneyland will be able to fully reopen safely," said Andrea Zinder, president of UFCW 324.The unions have been pushing the governor to take action and for Disney to increase safety measures, which the company says it has done.Those waiting to return to work say it has been an emotional roller coaster."I know everybody wants to get back to see each other as long as they can do it safely. That's the No. 1 thing," said Disneyland employee Coleen Palmer.