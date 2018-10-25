With a ceremonial flick of the switch, 9,000 more solar panels were added to the Westfield shopping center solar array.That brings the total number of solar panels to 15,000 at this location. Westfield Topanga & The Village now has the largest solar array of any retail establishment in California.The building of this massive solar array started in 2012. The Westfield Center's total array will generate 6.6-gigawatt hours of clean energy.That's enough to power 730 average-sized homes for a year. And the panels' carbon reduction is the equivalent of taking more than 1,000 cars off the road.