What to know about changes at Mammoth Mountain due to COVID as resort opens for the season

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Mammoth Mountain opened for the season on Friday -- a day earlier than expected because of recent snowfall.
The area saw a foot of fresh powder just this week.
Opening day looks different this year, with no traditional events because of the pandemic.
Guests are also required to follow safety guidelines -- and buy all lifts and passes in advance.
Lift tickets are already sold out for the weekend.
