Whole Foods Market 365 in Long Beach becomes 3rd location in SoCal

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a party atmosphere for the grand opening of the 26,000-square-foot Long Beach Whole Foods Market 365.


The first 100 customers through the doors were treated to free samples and gift cards. The discount arm of the specialty grocery chain now has three markets in Southern California.

Whole Foods Market 365 is a scaled down version, offering lower prices on some items and designed to appeal to millennials.

The grab-and-go concept also promises to bring fresh produce, meats and fish to underserved urban areas.
