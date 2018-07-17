Whole Foods Market adds new store in Burbank

Grocery chain Whole Foods Market, which specializes in natural and organic items, has opened a new store at 3401 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank. The 42,000-square-foot space includes items from hundreds of local growers and producers, according to the store's website.
The store also features vegan and raw prepared foods at the Bright Bar, a sandwich station, hot bar, coffee and smoothie bar, fresh flowers and a bakery. An assortment of beer and wine are on offer, as well as a full-service seafood and meat department.
Need to take a shopping break? Come check out Stage 71, the location's full bar and eating area, complete with outdoor seating overlooking the former spot for NBC studios. (Visit the website here for a current list of local sales.)
With a four-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Whole Foods Market has made a promising start.
Robbie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 27, wrote, "The focus here is on healthier brands, but the sugary baked goods are out of this world (try the doughnuts)."
"This place is huge and I mean huge," added Yelper Linet O. "They have a station for everything: coffee, juice, sushi, desserts, deli, wine and the list goes on. You name it, they've got it."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Whole Foods Market is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
