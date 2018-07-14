A medical and office building at 900 Wilshire Boulevard is getting a facelift. It will also get a full makeover of its main lobby.The plans call for the addition of just under 1,000 square feet of new office space. After renovations, the building will have more than 30,000 square feet of rentable space.The developer says the new glass exterior will open up views of the ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains. The angled facade will reflect the sunset.The ground level plans will showcase an exposed colonnade, opening up the property to pedestrians.