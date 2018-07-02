BUSINESS

Wish-Bone Italian salad dressing recalled for mislabeled bottles

EMBED </>More Videos

Wish-Bone is recalling thousands of bottles of Italian salad dressing due to possible allergen mislabeling. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Wish-Bone is recalling thousands of bottles of Italian salad dressing due to possible allergen mislabeling.

Pinnacle Foods says the Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15 ounce bottles contains milk and egg, but those known allergens are not listed on the bottle.

People who are allergic to milk or egg risk serious health consequences if they consume the dressing.

The company says there is no other health risk to the product and it is safe to consume for those who are not allergic to milk or egg.

No illnesses have been reported.

Pinnacle is recalling 7,768 cases of the dressing in 15 ounce bottles.

The product was manufactured on March 19, 2018 and has a best-by date of Jan. 13, 2019.

Those who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Pinnacle at (888)299-7646.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessproduct recallsrecallfoodsaladmilkallergies
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News