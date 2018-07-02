Wish-Bone is recalling thousands of bottles of Italian salad dressing due to possible allergen mislabeling.
Pinnacle Foods says the Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15 ounce bottles contains milk and egg, but those known allergens are not listed on the bottle.
People who are allergic to milk or egg risk serious health consequences if they consume the dressing.
The company says there is no other health risk to the product and it is safe to consume for those who are not allergic to milk or egg.
No illnesses have been reported.
Pinnacle is recalling 7,768 cases of the dressing in 15 ounce bottles.
The product was manufactured on March 19, 2018 and has a best-by date of Jan. 13, 2019.
Those who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Pinnacle at (888)299-7646.
