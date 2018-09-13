BUSINESS

Your guide to Costa Mesa's newest businesses, from a bakery to a barbershop

Photo: Paris Baguette/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa? From a shop with decadent desserts to a barbershop, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debuts around town.

Tangiers Tonsorial Arts and Social Joint



Photo: Ben P./Yelp

Tangiers Tonsorial Arts and Social Joint, located at 750 1/2 St. Clair St., is a barbershop featuring a collaboration of both new and veteran barbers.

The shop specializes in men's haircuts and straight razor shaves, as well as beard trims and kids' cuts. Appointments can be made through its Yelp page here.

"Ben gives great haircuts," shared Yelper Steve R. "He's super cool too. The barbershop has recently been remodeled. Very nicely put together. Free beer, wine or mixed drinks and the prices are reasonable too."

Mendoki
Photo: Saikawa H./Yelp

Head over to 675 Paularino Ave., Suite C, and you'll find Mendoki, a new Asian spot, serving up authentic Yatai-style noodles -- a traditional form found on the streets of Hakata, Japan.

Keep an eye out for ramen offerings with pork broth, soy sauce, bamboo shoots or soft-boiled egg; as well as sides like curry, fried chicken and slices of pork belly.

Paris Baguette
Photo: Paris Baguette/Yelp

Paris Baguette is a French-themed Korean bakery with coffee, fresh pastries and more at 350 E. 17th St.

With over 3,000 locations situated around the world, customers can expect to find signature espresso drinks, specialty cakes and breakfast offerings in the form of sandwiches, crostinis and pastries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Jerry C., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "The selection is by far better than any other Paris Baguette I've visited in the past. From cakes and sandwiches to breads and pastries, to even drinks, they carry a wider assortment of goods that taste absolutely amazing."

Taqueria El Zamorano
PHOTO: gabby r./YELP

Taqueria El Zamorano is a new family-owned Mexican spot that's located at 3011 Harbor Blvd.

The new Costa Mesa joint -- with another location in Santa Ana -- says on its Yelp page that it serves up "home-quality Mexican food" with offerings like enchiladas, gorditas, tacos and more.

Breakfast offering are available as well, along with refreshing agua frescas and ice-cold Jarritos.
