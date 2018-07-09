BUSINESS

Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood

Pazzo Gelato. | Photo: Franklin P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Silver Lake, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Los Angeles neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Taiwanese/Chinese restaurant to a mystical spiritual shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Silver Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pine & Crane



Photo: brian l./Yelp

Topping the list is fast-casual Taiwanese and Chinese spot Pine & Crane, the sister restaurant of Joy in Highland Park. Located at 1521 Griffith Park Blvd., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,732 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery serves up authentic Taiwanese-Chinese dishes using fresh ingredients, often sourced from its own local Asian vegetable farm, according to the restaurant's website.

Menu offerings include traditional staples like Taiwanese sausage with raw garlic, beef noodle soup and mapo tofu with Kurobuta Pork and Sichuan peppercorns. (You can check out the menu here.)

2. Pazzo Gelato
Photo: Elia H./Yelp

Next up is Pazzo Gelato, a spot to score artisanal-style gelato and sorbetto, situated at 3827 W. Sunset Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu is seasonal, with gelato flavors ranging from avocado and buttered brown sugar to vanilla-based saffron and martini (infused with Grey Goose vodka).

3. Silverlake Ramen



Photo: michael g./Yelp

Silverlake Ramen, with outposts throughout Los Angeles County, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2927 W. Sunset Blvd., four stars out of 2,608 reviews.

Yelpers praise the restaurant's array of ramen soup bases and generous portions, with a nod to the eatery's efficient wait-list process and friendly service.

Come try popular favorite The Blaze -- a ramen dish consisting of spicy tonkotsu broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed and shredded chili, with your choice of pork belly, chicken or tofu. (You can view the full menu here.)

4. Spellbound Sky
Photo: carla c./Yelp
Spellbound Sky, a spiritual shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 193 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4210 Santa Monica Blvd. to see for yourself.

The store comes courtesy of Mark Phillips and Martin Anguiano, former fashion designers with a shared love of crystals and the magical realm, per its website.

Expect to find a diverse assortment of minerals and metaphysical crystals, along with spiritual items like essential oil potions, ritual candles, sage, books, jewelry and magical talismans. (Visit the website here for a full list of available products.)

5. My Vegan Gold
PHOTO: jessica c./YELP

Check out My Vegan Gold, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp. The Thai eatery, which serves up fresh vegan fare, is located at 4319 W. Sunset Blvd. This is the second location for the growing local chain, with the original situated in Eagle Rock.

On the menu, expect to find vegan versions of classic Thai staples like spicy ramen; yellow curry noodles with organic tofu and crushed peanuts; and chicken satay -- soy protein on a stick with grilled coconut curry and peanut sauce.

Vegan burgers, paninis and wraps are on offer as well, along with carbonara and pesto pastas. (You can check out the menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusiness
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News