Several businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that erupted at a strip mall in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at about 3:07 a.m. to the 4800 block of N. Valley Circle Boulevard off the 101 Freeway and encountered the fire going through the roof of a unit.At least three businesses appeared to have suffered extensive damage.Firefighters were in defensive mode as they attempted to contain the blaze, but a majority of the flames appeared to be extinguished nearly an hour after it first erupted as crews continued dealing with hot spots.No injuries were reported.It was not immediately known how the fire started as arson investigators analyzed the scene.