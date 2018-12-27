Police officer deaths up 12 percent in 2018, California among states with highest number

EMBED </>More Videos

A new report will be released Thursday that shows an increase in law enforcement officer deaths in 2018. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new report released Thursday shows a 12 percent increase in law enforcement officer deaths in 2018, and California is among the states with the highest number of fatalities.

Preliminary numbers show that 144 officers died in the line of duty this year -- compared to 129 officers last year. That figure represents roughly a 12 percent increase.

California, Texas, Florida and New York had the highest number of officer fatalities -- with 11 each.

The majority of the officers who died were shot or fatally injured in car crashes. Other deaths involved heart attacks, drownings and cancer and other illnesses developed by responders to the World Trade Center attack.

Eight of the officers were killed during investigative activity and six were killed while responding to calls of a domestic disturbance, according to the report. Two were killed while serving warrants, two died while handling or transporting prisoners and two others were inadvertently shot by other officers.

Of the 2018 fallen officers, 134 were men and 10 were women -- with an average age of 41.

The study was conducted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedgun violencecrimesafetypolicepolice officeru.s. & worldstudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after crash in Boyle Heights
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
LA County approves $70M to upgrade Magic Johnson Park
IE home riddled with bullets after suspect's shootout with police
Woman who went missing by LACMA in 2016 confirmed dead by coroner
California girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook
Show More
LAPD releases video of Harbor Gateway officer-involved shooting
Ref in dreadlocks controversy won't officiate in district again
Puppy found with broken bones inside backpack in Hancock Park
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
More News