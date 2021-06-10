gun laws

California appeals ruling overturning state's ban on assault weapons

EMBED <>More Videos

CA leaders announce appeal of assault weapons ban ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This morning, the state of California officially appealed last week's ruling by a federal judge that overturned the state's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the decision in San Francisco, alongside Governor Newsom, health officials, local leaders and gun control advocates.

VIDEO: 63% of Californians say gun laws should be stricter
EMBED More News Videos

A newly released poll of California residents says 63% of the respondents believe laws covering the sale of guns should be stricter than they are now.



Bonta blasted the ruling by Judge Roger Benitez and his rationale for overturning the ban, first enacted in 1989, and updated in 1999.

"I think we can agree the decision was disappointing and the reasoning such as equating assault weapons to Swiss-army knives, and false claims that COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people, than mass shootings was shocking," said Attorney General Bonta.

"Judge Benitez is a stone cold ideologue. He's a wholly own subsidiary of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association. Read these decisions," said Gov. Newsom.

In his 94-page ruling issued last Friday, Judge Benitez spoke favorably of modern weapons, saying they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.

The ban was challenged by a California resident and the San Diego County Gun Owners political action committee.

VIDEO: San Jose leaders propose new ordinances to curb gun violence in wake of deadly VTA shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The San Jose mayor along with members of the city council and the Santa Clara County DA announced new proposals to mitigate gun violence in the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gavin newsomweaponsgun safetygun controlgun lawscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN LAWS
63% of Californians say gun laws should be stricter, poll shows
Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry
St. Louis man who waved gun at demonstrators announces Senate run
City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
10 Freeway reopened in Fontana after hourslong shutdown, CHP says
Glendale officers punch, kick suspect in violent arrest caught on video
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Biden lays out vax donations, urges world leaders to join
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Show More
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Nonprofit inspires confidence in young people with Down syndrome
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
CA's key role in protecting and advancing LGBTQ+ rights
More TOP STORIES News