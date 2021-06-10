California appeals ruling overturning state's ban on assault weapons

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the decision in San Francisco, alongside Governor Newsom, health officials, local leaders and gun control advocates.
Bonta blasted the ruling by Judge Roger Benitez and his rationale for overturning the ban, first enacted in 1989, and updated in 1999.
"I think we can agree the decision was disappointing and the reasoning such as equating assault weapons to Swiss-army knives, and false claims that COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people, than mass shootings was shocking," said Attorney General Bonta.
"Judge Benitez is a stone cold ideologue. He's a wholly own subsidiary of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association. Read these decisions," said Gov. Newsom.
In his 94-page ruling issued last Friday, Judge Benitez spoke favorably of modern weapons, saying they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.
The ban was challenged by a California resident and the San Diego County Gun Owners political action committee.
