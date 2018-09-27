California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrest of 17 individuals for a robbery scheme which targeted Apple retail stores in 19 counties.The individuals were charged with robbery which resulted in the loss of more than $1 million.Becerra filed charges for conspiracy to commit grand theft against the individuals in Fresno, Santa Clara and Alameda counties."Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals. Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking," said Attorney General Becerra.The attorney general's office said seven adults were arrested on Sept. 25, one adult is currently in custody and warrants have been issued for nine more adults.Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the broad investigation.