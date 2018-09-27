California attorney general charges 17 in statewide Apple robbery scheme

EMBED </>More Videos

The State Attorney General's Office is spearheading an investigation that involves the arrest of a handful of people suspected of grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrest of 17 individuals for a robbery scheme which targeted Apple retail stores in 19 counties.

The individuals were charged with robbery which resulted in the loss of more than $1 million.

Becerra filed charges for conspiracy to commit grand theft against the individuals in Fresno, Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

"Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals. Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking," said Attorney General Becerra.

The attorney general's office said seven adults were arrested on Sept. 25, one adult is currently in custody and warrants have been issued for nine more adults.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the broad investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
applerobberyarrestcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Long Beach football player killed in Jack in the Box shooting
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
Show More
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
CA firearm bills take aim at limiting concealed weapons, bump stocks
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
More News