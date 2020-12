WATCH TODAY: CA health secretary gives update on COVID-19, stay-at-home order

Northern California , ICU capacity at 28.2%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

Bay Area , ICU capacity at 25.7%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

Greater Sacramento , ICU capacity at 20.3%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

San Joaquin Valley , ICU capacity at 6.3%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.9%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference to give an update on COVID-19, regional ICU capacity and the regional stay-at-home order.We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.On Monday, two more California regions were forced to abide by the new stay-at-home order, which closes salons, barbershops and restaurants for sit-down dining. Retail stores also have to drop capacity to 20%.So far, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under stay-at-home orders, as well as five counties in the Bay Area that joined voluntarily.When a region's remaining ICU capacity drops below 15%, they have to abide by the stricter stay-at-home restrictions.Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on ICU capacity by region on Monday:We'll update this story as we listen to Ghaly's press conference. Check back for more later.