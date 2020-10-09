California eradicates 1.1 million illegal marijuana plants

LOS ANGELES -- California's annual campaign against illegal marijuana cultivation eradicated more than 1.1 million plants at 455 grow sites despite difficulties because of coronavirus precautions and massive wildfires.Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday the 13-week effort by state, local and federal agencies in 29 counties also led to the arrests of 140 people and the seizures of 174 weapons.The Campaign Against Marijuana Planting has been conducted yearly since 1983, and it has long been associated with the forests and mountains of the far north.But this year's biggest haul - 293,000 plants - occurred in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles.