Coronavirus California

California gun sales up 500% amid COVID-19 pandemic fears, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- It appears a lot more people are buying guns during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new report by the researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine says gun sales have surged up to 500% during the crisis.

Researchers wanted to know the impact of COVID-19 on firearm purchases, including: why are people buying guns? And how are they storing them?

The study found an estimated 110,000 in the state who have bought a firearm because of the pandemic, with almost half, or 47,000, who are first-time gun owners.

RELATED: TSA officers uncover guns 3 times more often than last year despite 75% fewer passengers

So why did they get one?

Many say they are worried about becoming victims of violence.

55,000 gun owners say they have at least one firearm loaded, not locked up and secured as recommended by safety experts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasafetyuc daviscoronavirus californiagun safetycoronavirusgun violencecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniaguns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from CA man's account
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
Disneyland's closure could cost SoCal economy $5 billion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC brush fire explodes to 2K acres, prompts mandatory evacs
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
High winds topple big rigs on 15 Freeway in IE
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from CA man's account
SoCal could see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise
Pursuit suspect arrested after running into LA River channel in Burbank
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Show More
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
102-year-old voter captures the attention of President Obama
OC nurse goes from handling COVID-19 patients to becoming one
Effort underway to reinstate suspended USC football player
World Series Game 5: Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays
More TOP STORIES News