California man charged with possessing pipe bombs, guns

Federal prosecutors say a Northern California man has been charged with stockpiling weapons, including pipe bombs.

The Justice Department announced the charges against 43-year-old Ian Rogers of Napa on Wednesday.

He was arrested this month on state illegal firearm charges after sheriff's deputies found a cache of weapons and explosives at his home and auto repair shop.

At least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from Roger's home and business, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say he had a bumper sticker associated with an anti-government militia on his vehicle.

Roger's attorney says an anonymous tip about the weapons came from a disgruntled employee Rogers had fired who first contacted the FBI last year.

Prosecutors say Rogers sent threatening text messages stating his intent to attack Democrats, and Twitter headquarters to ensure Donald Trump remained in office.

The criminal complaint does not say whether Rogers attended the Capitol riot earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
donald trumparrestdepartment of justicetwitter
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Flash flood concerns prompt evacuation warnings in IE
OC restaurants glad to reopen after CA lifts stay-at-home order
LA County elementary schools could reopen in a matter of weeks
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Show More
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow
Alhambra teen set to be one of the youngest female Eagle Scouts ever
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
Scientists working to grow artificial kidney for those needing transplant
More TOP STORIES News