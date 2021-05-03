Mom accused of lying about kidnapping attempt outside Petaluma Michael's store facing criminal charges

EMBED <>More Videos

CA mom accused of lying about kidnapping attempt facing charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A popular North Bay parenting influencer who went viral last year is now facing criminal charges for allegedly lying to police.

Katie Sorensen accused a Latino couple of trying to take her two children outside a Petaluma Michael's store back in December.

Sorensen then posted videos on her social media accounts, recounting the details of what she claimed happened.

Police cleared the couple, Sadie and Eddie Martinez, of any wrongdoing. They say Sorensen racially profiled them.

"Everybody's guilty of living in a bubble, their own little world. And I'm not sure what hers consisted of, but possibly, you know, seeing people that maybe weren't dressed the same as her, had different upbringing as her and a darker skin tone, was disturbing or bothersome to her," said Sadie Martinez.

"A little justice has been served," said Eddie Martinez.

Sorensen faces two misdemeanor charges and could face up to a year in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumaracial profilingviral videokidnappingkidnapviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Female suspect arrested after dangerous pursuit on 405 FWY
LA County reports no new COVID deaths Sunday
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
US begins reuniting some families separated at US-Mexico border
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Mid-City
Show More
LAUSD playgrounds, LA Public Library reopening today
New mom didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth on flight
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
Revelers gather for UK rave experiment without social distancing
Local girl's artwork to be featured on juice packs nationwide
More TOP STORIES News