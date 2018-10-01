California murder victim's Fitbit leads police to alleged killer, her stepfather

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A California woman's Fitbit helped provide clues to police investigating her death, leading to the arrest of her 90-year-old stepfather this week.

Tony Aiello was arrested on suspicion of murdering 67-year-old Karen Navarra, on Sept. 8.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Navarra's Fitbit recorded a rapid rise in her heart rate before a sudden drop-off to nothing, helping San Jose police piece together clues to her death.

The newspaper reported that an autopsy found "multiple deep and intrusive wounds" to her head and facial area, likely inflicted by a small hatchet or ax.

Police said nearby cameras captured Aiello's car at Navarra's home on Sept. 8 at the same time her Fitbit showed her heartbeat rapidly falling.

It could not immediately be determined if Aiello has an attorney.
