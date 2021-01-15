Gov. Newsom mobilizes 1,000 members of National Guard over concerns of civil unrest

In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, CA is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol & across the state.



We're actively working with federal, state & local law enforcement to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here. pic.twitter.com/592uureuLA — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2021

As federal investigators work to figure out the exact motives of Capitol rioters, thousands of National Guard troops joined law enforcement.

SACRAMENTO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mobilizing 1,000 members of the National Guard over concerns of civil unrest ahead of President Donald Trump leaving office.State officials also Thursday erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other temporary and permanent barriers. The California Highway Patrol also is refusing to issue permits for rallies at the Capitol.The moves come as the FBI and others warn of the potential for nationwide civil unrest before or during next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.Other states including Oregon and Washington also have deployed the National Guard. The Guard also has been placed at the U.S. Capitol, which was attacked last week by Trump supporters.