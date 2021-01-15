Gov. Newsom mobilizes 1,000 members of National Guard over concerns of civil unrest

State officials also Thursday erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other temporary and permanent barriers. The California Highway Patrol also is refusing to issue permits for rallies at the Capitol.
In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, CA is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol & across the state.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2021
We're actively working with federal, state & local law enforcement to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here. pic.twitter.com/592uureuLA
The moves come as the FBI and others warn of the potential for nationwide civil unrest before or during next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Other states including Oregon and Washington also have deployed the National Guard. The Guard also has been placed at the U.S. Capitol, which was attacked last week by Trump supporters.
The above video is from a previous report.