San Diego County Starbucks customer refusing to wear mask launches tirade against barista - Video

A woman went on a tirade inside a San Diego County Starbucks after she was asked by a barista to wear a face mask.
SANTEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman went on a tirade inside a San Diego County Starbucks after she was asked by a barista to wear a face mask.

Video captured over the weekend by a witness in Santee shows the customer with a mask down to her chin accusing the barista of discriminating against her because she is a "Trump supporter."

"F--- Black Lives Matter," the customer then says to the Black barista.

"I don't have to wear a mask. I'm not going to wear a mask. This is America, and I don't have to do what you say. Trump 2020," the customer yells as she leaves the store with her order.

The barista kept her cool as the customer launched the anti-mask and anti-Black Lives Matter tirade.

Witnesses say the customer was wearing a "Trump 2020" mask and pulled it off her face to ask a question. The barista asked the customer to keep her mask on, sparking the verbal assault.

Video was posted to social media and has been viewed more than 2 million times.

More than $67,000 raised for San Diego Starbucks barista targeted in Facebook post over mask policy
EMBED More News Videos

More than $67,000 has been raised by for a San Diego Starbucks employee who became the target of a local woman's vitriol in an online post over the store's COVID-19-related mask policy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyface maskviral video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers open World Series with 8-3 win over Tampa Bay Rays
Longtime Garcetti advisor accused of sexual harassment
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Authorities chase theft suspect through San Gabriel Valley
Bill Cosby grins in newly released prison mug shot
Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account, NYT reports
CA woman runs 5:25-minute mile while 9 months pregnant
Show More
'Black-ish' tackles timely topics in season 7
Kobe's jersey from 2008 Finals on display at Smithsonian museum
Outdoor dining may become permanent option in LA
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
SF moves into yellow tier, non-essential offices can reopen
More TOP STORIES News