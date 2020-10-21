San Diego County Starbucks customer refusing to wear mask launches tirade against barista - Video

Video captured over the weekend by a witness in Santee shows the customer with a mask down to her chin accusing the barista of discriminating against her because she is a "Trump supporter."
"F--- Black Lives Matter," the customer then says to the Black barista.
"I don't have to wear a mask. I'm not going to wear a mask. This is America, and I don't have to do what you say. Trump 2020," the customer yells as she leaves the store with her order.
The barista kept her cool as the customer launched the anti-mask and anti-Black Lives Matter tirade.
Witnesses say the customer was wearing a "Trump 2020" mask and pulled it off her face to ask a question. The barista asked the customer to keep her mask on, sparking the verbal assault.
Video was posted to social media and has been viewed more than 2 million times.
