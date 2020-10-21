San Diego County Starbucks customer refusing to wear mask launches tirade against barista - Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6275239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than $67,000 has been raised by for a San Diego Starbucks employee who became the target of a local woman's vitriol in an online post over the store's COVID-19-related mask policy.

SANTEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman went on a tirade inside a San Diego County Starbucks after she was asked by a barista to wear a face mask.Video captured over the weekend by a witness in Santee shows the customer with a mask down to her chin accusing the barista of discriminating against her because she is a "Trump supporter.""F--- Black Lives Matter," the customer then says to the Black barista."I don't have to wear a mask. I'm not going to wear a mask. This is America, and I don't have to do what you say. Trump 2020," the customer yells as she leaves the store with her order.The barista kept her cool as the customer launched the anti-mask and anti-Black Lives Matter tirade.Witnesses say the customer was wearing a "Trump 2020" mask and pulled it off her face to ask a question. The barista asked the customer to keep her mask on, sparking the verbal assault.Video was posted to social media and has been viewed more than 2 million times.