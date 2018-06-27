VIDEO: SoCal woman suffers traumatic injuries after parasailing rope breaks in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Diego woman barely survived her 29th birthday when her parasail came plunging down to the ground in Mexico.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
A San Diego woman barely survived her 29th birthday when her parasail came plunging down to the ground in Mexico.

Katie Malone is finally home after a typical vacation activity turned into a nightmare.

She decided to go parasailing in Puerto Vallarta. The rope tethered to a boat somehow broke and she went flying through the air for 45 minutes.

Malone crash-landed and suffered a fractured skull, fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

And to make matters worse, Malone did not have insurance. With her brain swelling, it was a true race against time to get her back to the states for treatment.

Luckily, former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his son pitched in to pay for Malone's flight.

"Life Flight folks would not take off until they got some money, and they needed $18,900. So he and I sent them a personal guarantee," Hunter said.

Malone landed safely back in San Diego. Her entire family is now thanking the former congressman and the entire community for their support.

WPVI-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentwoman injuredvacationSan DiegoMexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News