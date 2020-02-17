Cab driver's quick thinking saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam near Sacramento

A cab driver near Sacramento is being called a hero for going out of his way to help a 92-year-old passenger he suspected was being scammed out of $25,000.

Rajbir Singh says he knew something wasn't right when the woman asked for a ride to the bank to withdraw the large amount of cash in order to settle a debt with the IRS.

Singh made several attempts to convince the woman that she was being scammed, according to police in Roseville, but "she didn't believe him."

After pleading with the passenger, Singh got her to agree to stop by the police department where he informed officers about the situation. Officers were able to convince her that she was indeed being scammed.

The driver was thanked by authorities with a $50 gift card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentoirsscam targeting seniorsscamcab drivers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 bodies found at cemetery in Perris
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley
14 evacuees from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
Show More
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
Long Beach hoping micro-units can combat housing crisis
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Long Beach police
'I feel like a hero': Man finds Houston boy in Amber Alert
Man arrested in Koreatown after shooting at police during chase
More TOP STORIES News