Teenager brings joy and comfort to sick children with teddy bears and technology

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- After a stay at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in 2016, teenager Caden Henderson from Redlands, CA, received an old teddy bear from his mother Jill Henderson.Knowing how the stuffed animal made him feel, Caden was inspired to start "Caden's Teddy Bears" to help bring comfort to other children."His passion continued because he wanted to give back to every single in the hospital and they raised money to buy teddy bears," said Diane Evans, the director of child life at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.Brian Segarts donated on behalf of Rendition Tattoo Parlor for Caden's Teddy Bears."It's really neat to see him take this on and continue to do it," said Segarts.Due to the coronavirus this year, dropping of toys, donating teddy bears and accepting donations is not possible, but the sophomore from Redlands High School came up with another plan."We decided to raise money to get iPads so they can be entertained while they're at the hospital," said the teenager."I know he does this because he cares for those children and he's been one of those children, and so it's important for us to be able to support," said Esteban Valenzuela with Blue Collar Athletics who donated to the good cause.