Cajon Pass brush fire shuts down 15 Freeway

A brush fire broke out along the Cajon Pass on Wednesday, prompting the closure of the 15 Freeway.

CAJON PASS (KABC) --
The blaze was first reported around 11 a.m. near Cajon Boulevard. Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the San Bernardino National Forest Service are responding to the blaze.

As of around 11:30 a.m., the blaze had charred approximately 20 acres, fire officials said.

Initially, just the southbound 15 Freeway was shut down near Highway 138. The northbound 15 Freeway was shut down a short time later, as was the northbound 215 Freeway at Palm/Kendall, according to Caltrans.

